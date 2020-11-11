NYT: Inslee considered contender for Biden’s cabinet

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee is an apparent candidate to lead Biden’s energy department, according to the President-elect’s transition team.

The New York Times first reported the news on Wednesday morning in their article Who Are Contenders for Biden’s Cabinet?

“After failing to gain traction in his presidential bid — in which climate change was his primary focus — Inslee was easily reelected to a third term as Washington’s governor. Environmental activists are promoting his name, pointing to his plan to close U.S. coal plants by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2045. Inslee has also been promoted for appointment as secretary of the interior or head of the Environmental Protection Agency,” the article said.