Oberto recalls Cattleman’s smoked sausage
Oberto Snacks, Inc., is recalling more than 300 pounds of smoked sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.
The recalled product is the 3-oz flexible plastic packages containing “CATTLEMAN’S CUT SMOKED SAUSAGES OLD FASHIONED” with a best by date of March 21, 2022 and a time range between 18:35 and 19:15.
The products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
The smoked sausage items were produced on March 21, 2020 by the Kent-based company and the problem was discovered on August 21.
Anyone who has purchased these products is asked to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.