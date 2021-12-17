Obstruction on I-182 spells trouble for 13 drivers on the Columbia River bridge

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — A metal ramp fell onto the roadway on the I-182 bridge over the Columbia River on Thursday night, leading to damaged tires for more than a dozen drivers commuting through the area.

According to an alert from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, who oversees activity in the Tri-Cities and Yakima regions, reports came in starting around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 16.

When WSP Troopers arrived to investigate, they learned that the metal car ramp was laid out somewhere on the I-182 bridge connecting Pasco and Richland above the Columbia River.

In total, the State Patrol recorded 13 separate incidents in which drivers’ tires were damaged in some capacity during that span. They did not suggest any knowledge of who this obstruction belonged to, but it did bring up a distinct message about securing loads.

Around 7:15 pm last night, someone lost a metal car ramp on the Columbia River bridge on I-182 between Richland and Pasco. Well… that resulted in 13 cars getting their tires damaged in one way or another. We can't stress enough how important it is to secure your loads!! pic.twitter.com/Wvj9MWrQdD — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 17, 2021

Trooper Thorson stressed that anyone carrying a load of any kind on their vehicle much ensures that it’s secured before heading out on Washington’s roadways.

A load that isn’t properly secured can spell serious trouble for other drivers, like it did for the 13 people whose tries were damaged on Thursday night.

