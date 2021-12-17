Obstruction on I-182 spells trouble for 13 drivers on the Columbia River bridge
RICHLAND, Wash. — A metal ramp fell onto the roadway on the I-182 bridge over the Columbia River on Thursday night, leading to damaged tires for more than a dozen drivers commuting through the area.
According to an alert from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, who oversees activity in the Tri-Cities and Yakima regions, reports came in starting around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 16.
READ: Drunk driver crashed into parked cars on remote Benton County road
When WSP Troopers arrived to investigate, they learned that the metal car ramp was laid out somewhere on the I-182 bridge connecting Pasco and Richland above the Columbia River.
In total, the State Patrol recorded 13 separate incidents in which drivers’ tires were damaged in some capacity during that span. They did not suggest any knowledge of who this obstruction belonged to, but it did bring up a distinct message about securing loads.
RELATED: “This is not data, these are people”: Tri-Cities crackdown on DUIs as WA sets record number of fatalities
Trooper Thorson stressed that anyone carrying a load of any kind on their vehicle much ensures that it’s secured before heading out on Washington’s roadways.
A load that isn’t properly secured can spell serious trouble for other drivers, like it did for the 13 people whose tries were damaged on Thursday night.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Omicron variant detected in the Tri-Cities area in early December
- Snoqualmie Pass wildlife crossing sees most snowfall ahead of winter since 2017
- Selah family found dead, young girl hospitalized in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
- Pasco driver veered into head-on crash with semi + gun & drugs recovered from crash site
- ‘Everything is gone:’ Richland restaurant owner seeks community’s help to rebuild after housefire
RELATED: It’s time for Washington drivers to bring out the chains, WSP says
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.