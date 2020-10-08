October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission encourages people to not turn away from the signs of domestic violence because it could save a life.

“Early signs would include they are jumpy, they’re startled easily, they have bruises over their face and body, and when you ask them about that they don’t really have a very good explanation,” said Lisa Godwin, Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission Women’s and Children Director.

The Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission and the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties offer support for those affected by domestic violence.

