Octoberfest Food Drive helps South East Washington food banks

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — McCurley Integrity Dealerships along with Yoke’s location from the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla concluded their 19th Annual Octoberfest Food Drive.

On Thursday, Craig Cavanaugh from McCurley Integrity Dealerships presented five area food banks with a check for $67,305.

The check will help these food banks from the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla:

Tri-City Area Food Banks

Salvation Army

Tri-City Union Gospel

St. Vincent De Paul

Blue Mountain Action Council

Yoke’s customers donated a record 2,860 bags of food during the month long food drive.

“It’s matching a record amount of need we’re seeing in our communities at this time,” said Jeff Mathias from Blue Mountain Action Council.

More than 67,000 pounds of food were donated this year.

