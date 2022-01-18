TRAFFIC: Major closures along 150+mile stretch of I-84 Tuesday morning due to collision

PENDLETON-West and east bound lanes of I-84 over the Blues are closed Tuesday morning.

Oregon Department of Transportation officials report a sideways truck is blocking traffic at Mile Post 237 Westbound on I-84.

10:30am Update: The eastbound lanes are closed between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and La Grande at Exit 265. The westbound lanes are closed between Baker City Exit 203 and Exit 216.

ODOT officials report this is expected to be an extended closure.

OSDOT 10:15am Statement:

East bound lanes are now closed. ODOT Press release: I-84 is now closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon due to crash near milepost 237. This is expected to be an extended closure. The eastbound lanes are closed between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and La Grande at Exit 265. The westbound lanes are closed between Baker City Exit 302 and Exit 216. Due to limited truck parking space in Baker City and La Grande commercial trucks will need to exit the westbound freeway in Ontario at Exit 374. OR 204 (Tollgate Highway) and OR 245 are also closed to all but local residents. These two routes are not viable detours during freeway closures.

(This is a developing story. Check back throughout Tuesday for updates on the closure.)