ODOT: I-84 Westbound at Exit 265 closed for the next 4 to 5 hours

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — I-84 westbound remains closed as of 7:14 a.m. this Thursday morning in La Grande at Exit 265 due to a crash and hazardous material spill at milepost 219, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) alert sent to KAPP-KVEW.

ODOT said that as of 6:45 a.m., there are no current alternate routes for the freeway traffic and expect closures to last for the next four to five hours.

This closure is around nine miles east of Pendleton, as ODOT reported to, “please find a safe place to wait till the route opens.”

ODOT Overview:

I-84 Westbound closed in La Grande at Exit 265 and Exit 302 in Baker City.

Crash and Hazardous Material Spill at Milepost 219 on I-84

Westbound trucks are required to exit the freeway in Ontario at Exit 374 due to limited truck parking in Baker City.

OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy) closed westbound and only local freight and passenger vehicles allowed, no commercial motor vehicles allowed access.

U.S. 30 is closed westbound to through traffic at Haines.

You can check back for current conditions at TripCheck.com or call 511 or 800-977-6368 for updated conditions. If you are traveling outside of Oregon, ODOT said to call 503-588-2941.

