ODOT: I-84 Westbound freeway opens ahead of schedule after crews clean up multiple car crashes

by Amanda Mason

PENDLETON, Ore. — ODOT announced Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m. I-84 Westbound freeway is now open in Eastern Oregon.

This comes after a large crash involving multiple vehicles closed most of I-84 near Pendleton, Oregon, on Monday, February 21st.

“Restrictions on OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy.) and OR 245 will soon be lifted,” according to ODOT.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Eastbound lanes opened back up.

“Good coordination with all responding crews, including law enforcement, fire stations, emergency responders, ODOT, and over a half-dozen tow companies helped clear the route enough to open the freeway several hours ahead of earlier estimates,” reported ODOT.

ODOT had previously estimated that the Westbound lanes would be open Tuesday afternoon. All the disabled vehicles were moved off the roadway, and some were placed at nearby truck stops, according to ODOT.

“Outstanding response from our tow companies and all who responded, including law enforcement and EMS. They got everyone out fast, which made clearing the scene go well.” – ODOT District 12 Manager Marilyn Holt.

ODOT said that there is still more work to be done, and anyone traveling on the I-84 should reduce speed and be cautious of crews working, lane restrictions, and winter conditions.

Conditions can change constantly. You can check TripCheck.com for the current highway status or call 511 or 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

