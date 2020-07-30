Pasco detective shot man with felony warrant out of Kennewick, police say
PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco police detective shot a wanted man as officers were trying to take him into custody Thursday afternoon, said Sgt. Rodrigo Pruneda, spokesman for the Pasco Police Department.
Police said they pulled over the fugitive, a man in his 30s, on the onramp from Road 68 to I-182 eastbound around 3 p.m. because he had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Kennewick.
Due to the high-risk nature of the traffic stop, police did not approach the man’s vehicle and instead directed him to surrender.
Moments later, a detective opened fire on the man and shot him. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, said Pruneda.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and his condition is unknown at this time. No one else was injured.
The Road 68 overpass above I-182 has been closed in both directions.
A Special Investigations Unit is in charge of the investigation.