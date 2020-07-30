Pasco detective shot man with felony warrant out of Kennewick, police say

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco police detective shot a wanted man as officers were trying to take him into custody Thursday afternoon, said Sgt. Rodrigo Pruneda, spokesman for the Pasco Police Department.

Police said they pulled over the fugitive, a man in his 30s, on the onramp from Road 68 to I-182 eastbound around 3 p.m. because he had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Kennewick.

Due to the high-risk nature of the traffic stop, police did not approach the man’s vehicle and instead directed him to surrender.

Moments later, a detective opened fire on the man and shot him. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, said Pruneda.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and his condition is unknown at this time. No one else was injured.

The Road 68 overpass above I-182 has been closed in both directions.

A Special Investigations Unit is in charge of the investigation.

We are responding to an officer involved shooting on the eastbound freeway ramp from Road 68 please avoid the area. We have one person in custody. — Pasco Police Dept (@PascoPoliceDept) July 30, 2020

Comments

comments