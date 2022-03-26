Official: Police officer dies in Everett incident

by Associated Press

A police response in Everett temporarily closed a WSU campus Friday afternoon.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County official said in a statement he is mourning the death of a police officer hours after police said officers were responding to a significant incident Friday afternoon north of Seattle in Everett.

The Daily Herald reported the encounter involved gunfire near the campus of Everett Community College. George LaBauve, who lives in a nearby apartment, told the newspaper he heard gunshots around 2:15 p.m. The newspaper reported that LaBauve saw a uniformed officer’s body on the ground in the parking lot of a Starbucks.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that an intersection was closed in relation to the incident. Live video from that area showed yellow police scene tape erected around a crash with three vehicles involved, including a white van that was flipped on its side, KIRO-TV reported.

The suspect was involved in the crash and was taken into custody at the scene, Everett officer Kerby Duncan told the newspaper.

The incident prompted brief lockdowns at Everett Community College and at Washington State University Everett.

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers released a statement on the death Friday evening.

“Our hearts ache for the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer,” it read. “On behalf of Snohomish County, we offer our deepest condolences to the entire community shaken by this loss of life and those police officers who will be out keeping our community safe, even under the shadow of this tragedy. We will provide any support the City of Everett needs and call on everyone to take a moment to honor the people who are here to serve and protect.”

Police said the Snohomish County Multi Agency Response Team would be investigating.

No further information was immediately released by law enforcement.

