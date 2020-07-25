Official: Tri-City divers recover body of 15-year-old who went missing in Lake Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Authorities have recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Cle Elum on Thursday.

Kittitas County deputies say the boy and his cousin, a 14-year-old girl, were swimming in choppy water near the boat launch at the Wish Poosh campground when they both disappeared.

The girl was recovered from the water after a few minutes and was taken to Kittias Valley Healthcare to be treated and released. Unfortunately, the boy did not resurface.

On Friday, a Columbia Basin Dive Rescue team drove up to Lake Cle Elum from the Tri-Cities to help with recovery efforts, said ChriWhitsett, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Whitsett said the team was able to use sonar to locate the boy’s body before sending a diver into the water, which was still choppy with very low visibility.

The boy’s body was recovered in the early afternoon. His cause of death is presumed to be drowning.

