Officials believe home intruder is still inside Benton City home
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a home intrusion near the Ki-Be Market in Benton City early Thursday morning.
Law enforcement responded to the 1300 block of Karen Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Thursday after the homeowner reported a burglary.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the homeowner was able to make it out of the house safely.
Officials believe the intruder in still inside the home.
Tri-City Regional SWAT is at the home, as well as the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story.
