Officials believe home intruder is still inside Benton City home

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a home intrusion near the Ki-Be Market in Benton City early Thursday morning.

Law enforcement responded to the 1300 block of Karen Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Thursday after the homeowner reported a burglary.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the homeowner was able to make it out of the house safely.

Officials believe the intruder in still inside the home.

Tri-City Regional SWAT is at the home, as well as the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

