Officials believe lighter or cigarette started large fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — First responders believe a cigarette or lighter started a large house fire Sunday night in Kennewick that left one person without a home.

The Kennewick Fire Department arrived to the 3900 block of W 12th Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and large flames were seen coming from the house, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Kennewick Police told KAPP-KVEW there were two people in the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out safely.

KFD crews just wrapping up on the scene of a residential structure fire at 3922 W 12th. One occupant in the home at the time of the fire, but made it out safely before crews arrived.

No injuries to firefighters or occupants. pic.twitter.com/qmxJIk2nKo — Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) March 15, 2021

An occupant told KPD they believe the fire started from a lit cigarette or lighter after they fell asleep.

Kennewick Police say the home is likely to be a total loss.

