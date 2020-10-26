Officials encourage vigilance on election misinformation

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Elections officials in Washington state are encouraging voters to remain vigilant to misinformation in the days leading into next week’s election.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman was joined by several county elections officials who stressed that the security enhancements they have made over the year, plus the state’s long history with voting by mail, should give voters confidence about the process.

But they noted the recent reports over foreign misinformation campaigns and encouraged people to speak up if they see something that seems off.