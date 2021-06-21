Officials recover body of Renton man from lake in Naches

NACHES, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a 31-year-old Renton man Saturday morning after he drowned in the Bumping Lake area on Friday.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call around 4:24 p.m. Friday, advising officials that a man who was paddle boarding was in distress, and possibly drowned near the boat launch.

First responders searched the area for three and a half hours on Friday, but could not find the man. Due to light conditions, the search was postponed until Saturday morning.

Officials say they found the man Saturday morning around 7:15 a.m., and were able to recover his body shortly after.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says the man did not have a life jacket and was not using the tether connected to the paddle board.

Officials say the man was recreating with friends when the incident occurred.

