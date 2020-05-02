Officials release list of Washington State Parks that will reopen May 5

Q13 NEW STAFF by Q13 NEW STAFF

Hanyou23/Wikimedia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission on Saturday released a list of 100 state parks and properties that will reopen for day-use starting Tuesday, May 5.

Certain parks will remain closed, including all ocean beach parks and those along the Columbia River Gorge, officials said.

“Beaches and camping have been identified in Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s reopening plan,” officials wrote in a news release. “Parks will coordinate with the governor’s office as we move toward that milestone.”

“State Parks will also take steps to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward and Dash Point by limiting parking. Reducing the number of parking stalls available will help decrease the number of people who can access the parks at one time, minimizing crowds.”

Officials ask the public to:

Stay close to home.

Check the status of their favorite park or trailheads before heading out.

Come prepared with their own handwashing supplies.

Follow State Parks’ guidelines for responsible recreation.

