Officials remember Thirtymile Fire victims on 20th anniversary
THORP, Wash — Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Thirtymile Fire, a blaze that caused the death of four firefighters north of Winthrop.
On July 10, 2001, the fire entrapped 14 firefighters and two civilians Chewuch River valley.
A part of the group was Tom Craven, Jessica Johnson, Karen FitzPatrick and Devin Weaver. The four central Washington-based firefighters bravely fought the flames but succumbed to asphyxiation.
Craven, of Ellensburg, and Johnson, FitzPatrick, Weaver, all of Yakima, are memorialized at the site of their deaths.
Kittitas County Fire District 1 posted a tribute to the firefighters earlier today, asking people never to forget the tragedy.
