Officials set to receive thousands from ship hit by virus

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal and state officials in California were preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the cost of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the novel coronavirus.

Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

More than 3,500 on the ship hail from 54 countries.

The U.S. death toll from the virus reached at least 21 and the number of cases worldwide soared above 110,000.

