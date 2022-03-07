Okanogan County man standing in the Northbound lane of SR 97 was killed

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol released additional information about a fatal traffic collision on Friday, March 4th in Okanogan County.

Around 9:45 p.m. Friday, a truck traveling Northbound on SR 97 at MP-289.5 struck a 48-year-old man from Okanogan County who was standing in the Northbound lane, according to WSP. Deputies reported that the truck and pedestrian were stopped blocking the Northbound Lane in a press memo.

WSP said the 48-year-old man died at Mid-Valley Hospital, and they are currently notifying next of kin. No word on why the man was standing in the lane. The driver and passenger of the truck involved were from Burlington, WA.

