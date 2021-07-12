MAZAMA, Wash. — Several lightning-sparked forest fires in Okanogan County grew over the weekend, closed a highway, and keep putting up a lot of smoke Monday.

The fires are in rugged, remote areas within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Mazama, Washington, requiring smokejumpers and other help from above.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, three big fires to watch are the Varden Fire, Delancy Fire, and Cedar Fire (#VardenFire2021 #CedarFire2021 #DelancyFire2021 on social media):

Fire activity has increased on the Varden Fire located approximately 7 miles west of Mazama, WA., on the south side of Highway 20 and is estimated at over 700 acres. The Delancy Fire is located roughly 10 miles west of Mazama, north of State Route 20 and is estimated at 30 acres. It is staffed with smokejumpers and a helitack crew. The Cedar Fire, located roughly 3 miles southwest of Mazama is estimated at 75 acres in size.

“The Varden Fire was reported at 5:45pm on July 11, 2021 as a likely holdover smoke from the lightning storm that came through north central Washington the afternoon of Thursday, July 8,” according to a post on InciWeb, an online interagency incident information management system.

USFS says the fire sizes are based on estimates from on-the-ground and aerial crew information; infrared flights have not yet confirmed acreage sizes.

Evacuations: Level 1 Advisory remains in effect for the Mazama and Lost River areas, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.