Monday wildfire watch: Schneider Springs, Windy Pass, Moe Canyon Fire updates

by Dylan Carter

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A passing thunderstorm last Tuesday night caused numerous wildfires throughout the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. This morning, updates were issued for the Schneider Springs, Windy Pass, and Moe Canyon Fires.

Though some of these fires are more contained than others, emergency management crews from throughout the region are on the scene monitoring and making progress on all three of the wildfires.

SCHNEIDER SPRINGS FIRE: As of Monday morning, the Schneider Springs Fire roughly approx. 10 miles west of Nile, WA has impacted 4,133 acres of land. Overall, 87 total personnel have responded to the scene including six excavators, five fire engines, three dozers, two hand crews, and helicopters available when necessary. It’s 0% contained at this point in the process.

Primary firelines, which include jeep trails and two tracks, were identified for containment lines to keep the fire north of Forest Service Road 1502. Crews are using heavy machinery to remove overgrown vegetation and establish a perimeter. On Monday (August 9), teams are scouting for contingency lines on the northern and eastern edges of the fire.

EVACUATIONS: No change.

No change. CLOSURES: “A temporary area closure is in place for the fire area and national forest lands adjacent to it. Forest Service Roads #1500, #1600, #1700, and #1800 are closed. The closure order also includes all campgrounds within the closure area,” per Yakima Valley Emergency Management.

WINDY PASS FIRE: Now at 57 acres overall, the Windy Pass Fire is 22% contained after a fast-paced effort from 193 total personnel that responded to the Cle Elum Ranger District for suppression efforts. According to an update from the U.S. Forest Service, teams got more accurate mapping to prove the size of the fire on Sunday. Firefighters connected lines around the fire’s perimeter and also line/mopped up a spot fire east of this location.

On Mondays, teams are installing hoses around the West, South, and East flanks of the fire as others establish control on the south edge of the fire.

EVACUATIONS: No change.

No change. CLOSURES: See Windy Pass Fire Closure Map in the gallery above. “A Forest closure order is anticipated for the Taneum and Manastash drainages. Roads #3100, #3300, #4510, and #3350 are barricaded closed. Please stay out of the Taneum and Manastash drainages to ensure your own safety as well as safety of fire personnel,” per forest officials here.

See Windy Pass Fire Closure Map in the gallery above.

MOE CANYON FIRE: Estimated to have impacted 161 acres of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, the Moe Canyon Fire threatens land north of Cashmere, WA, and northwest of Wenatchee. As of Monday morning, fire crews have reached 60% containment of the Moe Canyon Fire.

Teams are removing snags that are at risk of falling across containment lines. Crews are working to mop up, roll out hazards, and rehabilitate containment lines. They expect to complete the mop-up and rehab efforts during the day on Tuesday.

EVACUATIONS: None.

None. CLOSURES: See the Moe Canyon Fire map in the gallery above. “Forest Service Road 5801(Moe Ridge) and 5810310. Detour using FS road 5800 (Tillicum),” per Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

