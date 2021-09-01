Older sibling thwarts kidnapping of 3-year-old sister at Yakima park

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old girl sprung into action at a local park when her baby sister was carried away by a stranger, leading nearby adults to subdue the suspect while police arrived.

According to a press release from the Yakima Police Department, officers responded to Miller Park at 502 N 4th St around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31. The initial call was for a possible attempted kidnapping, which held true when officers arrived to see several community members holding a 26-year-old homeless woman on the ground.

Witnesses told Yakima police officers that the homeless woman attempted to kidnap the 3-year-old child from Miller Park. They said that the victim’s sister chased the adult as she ran off carrying her small sibling. As the sister caught up to the suspect, a nearby individual struck the suspect and knocked her to the ground.

Two adult men were in the area at the time of the incident and helped by subduing the suspect until police arrived. According to an investigation by Yakima police, neither of the young girls recognized the suspect in this case.

“Officers believed the female suspect was suffering from mental health issues based on her behavior and statements she made to the officers,” Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely said. “We are very thankful the two men, who didn’t want to be identified, recognized the situation and immediately acted, preventing every parent’s worst nightmare – having a child abducted.”

The suspect, whose identity won’t be revealed until she’s formally charged, was booked into the Yakima County Jail for kidnapping to the second degree and two counts of assault to the fourth degree.

