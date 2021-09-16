Olive Lake Campground will temporarily close

Umatilla National Forest officials say closure is effective Friday, Sept. 17th

by Amanda Mason

PENDLETON, Ore.– Olive Lake Campground and associated day uses will be temporarily closed effective Friday, September 17th, according to a press release sent by a Umatilla National Forest official.

According to the press release, the campground is closed while contractors thin out trees to address the mountain pine beetle infestation surrounding Olive Lake. The remaining work is slated to be complete in Spring of 2022.

Temporary closure includes:

Portions of Forest Service Roads 10-480 and 10-481 that access the campground.

Boat launch and docks.

The east side of the lake.

Parts of the lakeside trail #3169 are also closed within the area.

Closure prohibits:

Access for day uses like picnicking, fishing, or hiking.

Overnight camping or parking.

“The public is asked to respect the closure while work is ongoing. Besides falling trees, a woodchipper will be in use that can spit chips of wood at long distances and high velocity,” said Umatilla National Forest officials.

Forest officials said this contract work started in 2018 after a mountain pine beetle outbreak at Olive Lake Campground impacted several ‘hazard trees,’ which are dead or dying trees that are unstable and could fall on visitors.

For more information about the closure areas or permitted recreation activities on Olive Lake, please get in touch with the North Fork John Day Ranger District at 541-427-3231.

More information about the Umatilla National Forest is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.

