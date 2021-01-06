On and off rain showers Wednesday -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

The wet weather has returned to the area today, so make sure to grab your umbrella. On and off rain showers are expected, especially for the first half of the day. Look for highs today back into the upper 40’s, close to 50 degrees. The wind will be a bit breezy along the foothills with gusts at times today up to 25 MPH.

The snow continues in the Cascades with a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning until 10AM today. A couple more inches of additional snowfall expected. The Winter Weather Advisory continues for the northern Blues until early Thursday morning with 4 to 10 inches of snow possible.

Clearing out with sunshine returning on Thursday. A little cooler by afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40’s. Don’t put away the umbrella yet, with another rain chance possible Friday morning. A wintry mix is expected for the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. Drier by Friday afternoon with highs in the low 40’s.

This weekend, we will have a lot of dry time with a little sunshine. No rain in the forecast Saturday, but we could see a few rain showers early on Sunday. Look for highs this weekend around average in the low 40’s.