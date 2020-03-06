15-year-old student arrested after social media threat to Delta High School

Delta High School

Update 9:50 a.m. — The person arrested was a 15-year-old male student. The threat was made verbally and over text message.

Although the threat was credible, he did not have access to guns. He is now at the Juvenile Justice Center.

The students are safe and classes operated normally Friday morning.

PASCO, Wash. — One person was arrested after police investigate a social media threat to Delta High School in Pasco.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Delta High School administrators were notified of a school threat on social media and immediately contacted police.

Pasco Police was already investigating a similar report from a community member and arrested someone shortly after.

They have determined there is no current threat to Delta High School and the school will be operating as usual on Friday, Mar. 6.

