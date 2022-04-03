One arrested after suspected drunk driving leads to rollover crash in Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. — A 21-year-old driver was arrested Saturday night following a rollover crash in Prosser, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Deputies responded to W. Johnson Rd. between Missimer and Wilgus right before 7:30 p.m., a BCSO Facebook post said.

“Investigation showed alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision,” the post continued.

The driver was booked into the Benton County jail for a DUI.

Officials are asking you to “seek alternatives instead of driving after consuming alcohol.”

RELATED:

“This is not data, these are people”: Tri-Cities crackdown on DUIs as WA sets record number of fatalities

Two taken to hospital in DUI-related collision in Kennewick early Saturday morning

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.