One dead after collision on I-82 in Prosser

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PROSSER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a man is dead after a car accident in Prosser Saturday morning.

WSP reported that Kirk Wheeler, 60, of Mabton, died after his vehicle crossed the median into the Westbound lanes of I-82 and collided with a truck.

The collision happened just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

The report states that the occupant of the truck was not injured in the accident.

The cause is under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments