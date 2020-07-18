One dead after collision on I-82 in Prosser
PROSSER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a man is dead after a car accident in Prosser Saturday morning.
WSP reported that Kirk Wheeler, 60, of Mabton, died after his vehicle crossed the median into the Westbound lanes of I-82 and collided with a truck.
The collision happened just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday.
The report states that the occupant of the truck was not injured in the accident.
The cause is under investigation.
