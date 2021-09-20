One dead in rollover crash near Steamboat Rock State Park

by Neil Fischer

GRANT CO., Wash. — Washington State Patrol says Tavian Beasley, 27, died Saturday at Coulee Medical Center after being involved in a rollover crash in Grant County.

The crash happened at around 1:09 p.m. Saturday on State Route 155 near Steamboat Rock State Park, according to Washington State Patrol.

Investigators say Beasley left the roadway and overcorrected twice before her car rolled.

Washington State Patrol says Beasley was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Investigators say Beasley was pronounced dead at Coulee Medical Center.

