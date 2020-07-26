One dead, multiple injured in Sunnyside collision on Sunday

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said that one person is dead and several others were injured after two full-size passenger trucks collided on Sunday.

The collision occurred at 11:32 a.m. at the intersection of Independence and Scoon Roads in Sunnyside.

The report stated that “from the preliminary investigation, it appears that the deceased driver had failed to yield at the intersection by not stopping at the stop sign.”

Five people, including two children were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said that there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, but it is still under investigation.

