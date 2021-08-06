One dead, one seriously injured in collision in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol confirmed that one man died, and another man was transported to Kadlec with serious injuries after a head-on collision in Walla Walla County.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Mata told KAPP-KVEW the crash was reported at 5:10 a.m. on Friday.
RELATED: 3 Harrah farmworkers dead, four injured in gruesome car accident
Trooper Mata says the crash happened in the westbound lanes of SR 124, seven miles from Burbank.
One man in his mid-20’s was deceased when first responders arrived, according to Trooper Mata.
Trooper Mata says the driver of the other vehicle was transported via LifeFlight to Kadlec in Richland with serious injuries. The man was conscious while being transported to the hospital, according to officials.
RELATED: Car collides with combine harvester near Touchet, DUI suspected
The Washington State Department of Transportation directed traffic throughout the area Friday morning.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating the collision.
This is a developing story.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- Pasco, Kennewick police investigate drive-by-shooting
- Richland PD’s Chief responds to resident’s concerns over newest officer hire
- Memorial arranged in Yakima for Sgt. Joseph Deccio
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.