One dead, one seriously injured in collision in Walla Walla County

by Neil Fischer

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol confirmed that one man died, and another man was transported to Kadlec with serious injuries after a head-on collision in Walla Walla County.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Mata told KAPP-KVEW the crash was reported at 5:10 a.m. on Friday.

BREAKING: At the scene of a very serious head-on collision on SR 124 in Walla Walla County. Two cars involved. Traffic is moving slowly throughout the area. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/BDwPJbEL9Q — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) August 6, 2021

Trooper Mata says the crash happened in the westbound lanes of SR 124, seven miles from Burbank.

One man in his mid-20’s was deceased when first responders arrived, according to Trooper Mata.

Trooper Mata says the driver of the other vehicle was transported via LifeFlight to Kadlec in Richland with serious injuries. The man was conscious while being transported to the hospital, according to officials.

The Washington State Department of Transportation directed traffic throughout the area Friday morning.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the collision.

This is a developing story.

