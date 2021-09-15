One dog dies, two recovered from potentially toxic algae in Columbia River

by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District confirmed that one dog died over the weekend from potentially toxic algae in the Columbia River.

The Benton-Franklin Health District launched an investigation Monday after receiving multiple reports of dogs becoming ill after swimming along the Columbia River.

RELATED: Dog reported dead, potential toxic algae near Richland parks suspected

Rick Dawson with the Benton-Franklin Health District told KAPP-KVEW that the reports from families and veterinarians were consistent, prompting the investigation.

“It spurs action to start an investigation and pretty immediately leads to the posting of those yellow warning signs,” said Dawson.

The yellow warning signs advise the community that the water is unsafe for people and pets.

Initially, investigators reported that three dogs had died over the weekend after swimming near Howard Amon Park, Leslie Groves Park, and the Ringold area. On Tuesday, Dawson told KAPP-KVEW that two of the dogs had recovered from their illnesses.

Update: After further investigation the Benton-Franklin Health District tells me one dog has died, and two others have recovered. They’re still awaiting the results from the water samples they took yesterday. @KAPPKVEW https://t.co/23emHYXXN4 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) September 14, 2021

Erin Dickey’s parents dog, Charlie, died after playing in the Columbia River near Ringold over the weekend.

“Everyone in our family was very enamored by this dog,” said Dickey. “To have something so sudden and shocking and just something we had no control over and couldn’t do anything about has just felt really really awful.”

This is Charlie, she passed away over the weekend after playing in the Columbia River. The Benton-Franklin Health District is investigating the water for potentially toxic algae after her death. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/EuQdb1xxTa — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) September 15, 2021

Dickey says Charlie became very ill after putting her head into the water.

“Within less then a minute she started having these convulsions, it looked like she was having seizures,” said Dickey.

Dickey told KAPP-KVEW they rushed Charlie to the veterinarian, but it was too late.

The Benton-Franklin Health District is recommending that people and pets stay out of the water where the yellow warning signs are posted.

RELATED: WA Dept. of Health warns of toxic algae in Spokane area

“If you’re going to swim in the water we would be concerned in and around the shores of the Columbia River right now,” said Dawson.

The Benton-Franklin Health District is awaiting the results of water samples to confirm the toxic algae.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.