One woman injured after two car collision involving Kennewick officer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — One woman was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center after a two car collision involving a police officer Tuesday evening.

Around 9:00 p.m., 34-year-old Kennewick Officer Elizabeth Grant was heading eastbound on West Kennewick Avenue. Emergency lights and sirens were activated as she approached State Route 395.

60-year-old Linda Chapman was driving northbound on SR 395 when the officer struck her vehicle.

Her car was totaled and she was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with injuries.

Washington State Patrol is taking over the investigation.

