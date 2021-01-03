One man critically injured in ATV accident in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police say one man was critically injured in an ATV accident overnight after being ejected while riding on property near Dent Rd. and Burns Rd.

Police responded to the area of Dent Rd. and Burns Rd. around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say two men from Pasco, 27 and 37, were injured after being ejected from their ATV after it rolled.

Police say the family reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday that the two men hadn’t come home.

Pasco Police told KAPP-KVEW the two men are receiving care at Kadlec.

The Pasco Police Department is continuing to investigate.

