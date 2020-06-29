One man dead, one in critical condition after another shooting in CHOP zone

SEATTLE, Wash. – One man who was shot in the CHOP zone early Monday morning has died, while another man who was shot remains in critical condition, according to Susan Gregg with UW Medicine.

“Two males suffering gunshot wounds have arrived to Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Department. They are both in critical condition. The first male arrived about 3:15 a.m. by private vehicle followed by the second male about 3:30 p.m. via the Seattle Fire Department medics,” Gregg wrote in a press release.

Officers investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street. Reports of two people injured. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 29, 2020

No word yet on the suspect(s) or any arrests. The identity of the victims have not been released.

There have now been 5 shootings in the autonomous zone in the recent weeks.

This is a developing story and we will be updating you throughout the morning on air and online.

