One man injured in Toppenish shooting, suspect on the loose

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

TOPPENISH, Wash. — A 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Toppenish Thursday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 10th block of North Elm Street for reports of dogs barking and a single gun shot fired.

They found a 50-year-old injured man sitting on the curb.

He stated that he was confronted and shot by the driver of a blue Chevy passenger car. He then ran off to avoid further injury before collapsing on the curb.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toppenish Police Department at (509) 865-4355.

