One person airlifted to Kadlec with critical injuries after collision on Highway 12
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a serious injury collision Tuesday morning on Highway 12 that sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries.
The crash happened at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday three miles east of the Wallula Junction.
Trooper Thorson with Washington State Patrol says the crash involved a semi-truck and a pickup truck.
One person from the pickup truck was airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with critical injuries, according to Trooper Thorson.
Trooper Thorson says the east and westbound lanes of Highway 12 have been closed for approximately one hour.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, Walla Walla County Fire, the Washington Department of Transportation, and a Lifeflight helicopter.
Detours are being set up, according to Washington State Patrol.
Trooper Thorson told KAPP-KVEW traffic on Highway 12 will resume around 8:30 a.m. One lane of Highway 12 will be used to move traffic east and westbound.
This is a developing story.
