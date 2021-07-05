One person cited for fireworks after tree, shed catch fire in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — One person was cited for having fireworks late Sunday night in the City of Kennewick after a tree caught fire and spread to a nearby shed, according to the Kennewick Police Department.
RELATED: Kennewick Fire Department “inundated” with firework incidents
The Kennewick Police Department and Kennewick Fire Department responded to the fire in the area of S Johnson St. and W 27th Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
RELATED: Fireworks ignite brush fire in Kennewick, according to KPD
Kennewick Police believed the fire started from fireworks, but people in the area denied using them Sunday night.
Police investigated and found several fireworks, which led to them issuing a citation to one person.
No injuries were reported and no residences were damaged.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.