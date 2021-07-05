One person cited for fireworks after tree, shed catch fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — One person was cited for having fireworks late Sunday night in the City of Kennewick after a tree caught fire and spread to a nearby shed, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

The Kennewick Police Department and Kennewick Fire Department responded to the fire in the area of S Johnson St. and W 27th Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Kennewick Fire Department is working to contain a tree fire that caught a shed on fire on S Johnson St. Kennewick Police tell me it likely started from fireworks, but everyone in the area has denied using them tonight. #TriCities @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/8EioLYzQU4 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) July 5, 2021

Kennewick Police believed the fire started from fireworks, but people in the area denied using them Sunday night.

Police investigated and found several fireworks, which led to them issuing a citation to one person.

Kennewick Police tell me they did cite one person for possession of fireworks. #TriCities @KAPPKVEW https://t.co/e3xnwbpj1a — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) July 5, 2021

No injuries were reported and no residences were damaged.

Here’s a photo of the fire the Kennewick Fire Department responded to earlier tonight on S Johnson St. near W 27th Ave. Photo taken by Sam Kinzer #TriCities #4thofJuly @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/07cj8fJGsV — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) July 5, 2021

