One person dead after pickup, onion truck collide in Benton County

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash after a pickup and a truck carrying onions collided in Benton County on Thursday morning.

According to Sergeant Justin Gerry, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Plymouth Road a couple miles north of SR-14.

The drivers of the two vehicles were the only people involved in the crash. Sergeant Gerry said it’s too soon to share the identity of the victim at this time, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Deputies say the area of Plymouth Road and 1809 PR is closed while they investigate. They are asking community members to avoid the area for now.

We will continue to keep you updated as we get more information.