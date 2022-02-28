One person taken to the hospital after house fire in Finley
FINLEY, Wash. — One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at a home in Finley Sunday night, according to officials.
RELATED: Views of the Oregon food plant explosion and subsequent fire from every angle
Benton County Fire District 1 responded to the fire around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.
Fire officials say flames made their way through the entire house.
Benton County Fire District 1 says firefighters used a defensive attack against the fire.
RELATED: 4 dead, 1 injured in gruesome rampage across Kennewick, Finley, and West Richland
The Kennewick Fire Department assisted Benton County crews Sunday night.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- Snoqualmie Pass closed due to heavy snowfall, avalanche danger, according to WSDOT
- 27-year-old woman killed in Yakima County collision
- RPD arrests one person involved in early morning crash
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.