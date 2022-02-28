One person taken to the hospital after house fire in Finley

by Neil Fischer

FINLEY, Wash. — One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at a home in Finley Sunday night, according to officials.

Benton County Fire District 1 responded to the fire around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Fire officials say flames made their way through the entire house.

Benton County Fire District 1 says firefighters used a defensive attack against the fire.

Fire has been contained and units will remain on scene, mopping up.

Crews arrived and the home was fully involved. Defensive attack, with multiple exposures. 1 person transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Thank you @kennewick_fire for your help. pic.twitter.com/jErJk9kree — BCFD#1 (@BentonFire1PIO) February 28, 2022

The Kennewick Fire Department assisted Benton County crews Sunday night.

