One woman dead after crash in Grant County

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A woman has died after a fatal crash in Grant County Monday.

Around 12 a.m., a Grand Prix Pontiac was heading northbound on SR-243 near milepost 5 when it drifted off the roadway, overcorrected and crossed the center line, colliding into an oncoming Silverado Chevrolet.

Inside the Pontiac was 38-year-old Cricelia Zepedaacevedo who died at the scene, and in the Chevrolet was 31-year-old Verlyn Coulson who was injured and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Both cars were totaled and the roadway was closed for five hours.

