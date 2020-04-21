One woman in serious condition after a car vs. ATV crash near the Benton County Fairgrounds

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating a crash that sent one woman to the hospital and blocked the roadway near the Benton County Fairgrounds for several hours Monday night.

An Acura passenger car and ATV collided around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Fairway Street and South Oak Street.

The 18-year-old female on the ATV was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. They do not believe she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Acura was uninjured.

This investigation is ongoing. Police are not sure who is at fault for the crash but they do not alcohol played a factor.

