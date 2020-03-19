One year since Dep. Ryan Thompson was killed in the line of duty in Kittitas

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Deputy Ryan Thompson

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – The men and woman of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and the community are remembering the life of a deputy who was killed in the line of duty one year ago as of Thursday.

“One year ago today, Deputy Ryan Thompson was killed in the line of duty. Not a day has gone by when his presence has not been missed,” the department wrote in a statement.

On March 19, 2019, Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro had threatened to shoot a woman and her child while in a vehicle, according to Ellensburg police.

Their investigation found that Floes Del Toro then left and intended to shoot another woman.

Deputy Ryan Thompson tried to pull over Flores Del Toro that day for a driving complaint, which led to a chase.

Several other officers joined the chase, including Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez, as the chase entered the city of Kittitas.

The suspect drove to a mobile home park in the area of North Pierce Street before abruptly coming to a stop, getting out of the car and firing at officers, fatally shooting Deputy Thompson and seriously injuring Officer Chavez.

Deputy Jason Goeman instantly returned fire, shooting and killing Flores Del Toro.

“March 19th will always be remembered as the day that Deputy Ryan Thompson left us while heroically protecting the lives of others. We encourage all who knew Ryan to remember the way that he lived. He was the Deputy you would want to respond to a call for service that involved one of your family members. Deputy Ryan Thompson was kind, smart, able to connect and converse with anyone, and deeply driven to fight crime. Deputy Ryan Thompson truly cared for the community of Kittitas County. To know him was to love him,” the statement went on to say, “Your Sheriff’s Office family misses you Ryan. We are in a better place because you worked here.”

Comments

comments