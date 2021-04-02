MATTAWA, Wash. — A crash midday Friday shut down SR 243, the main route through the Hanford Reach area of south-central Washington.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said at 12:15 p.m. that SR 243 was closed in both directions at milepost 1 due to a tractor-trailer collision.

A short time later, the Washington State Patrol tweeted a look at the wreckage 13 miles south of Mattawa, just west of the Vernita Bridge and the junction with SR 24.

#Breaking – SR 243 MP 1 (13 miles south of Mattawa in Grant Co.) is fully blocked due to a semi (carrying onions) rollover non injury collision. Detour being setup but best to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/R9Am9xS17r — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) April 2, 2021

WSP reports a semi carrying onions was involved in a rollover crash. No one was hurt, according to Trooper John Bryant.

State Route 243 runs primarily along the Columbia River from Vernita Bridge at the northwestern tip of the Hanford Site to just south of the Vantage Bridge connecting Grant and Kittitas counties.

Transportation officials and troopers are working on a detour via local roads.

There is no estimate on when the route might be reopened.

SR 243 is currently closed at MP 1 in both directions, with the road fully blocked to to a tractor-trailer collision. Detour is available via local roads and there is currently no estimated time for reopening. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 2, 2021

The highway affected by the crash links the Tri-Cities area to the Ellensburg area via a mostly riverside route through Desert Aire, Mattawa, Beverly, and Wanapum Village in Grant County.