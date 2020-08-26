Only 13 COVID cases in Yakima County announced Tuesday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials announced only 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County on Tuesday. One additional death was reported.

The Yakima Health District has recorded 11,490 cases and 224 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 15 residents are hospitalized and none are on ventilator.

At least 10,007 residents have recovered.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 webpage.