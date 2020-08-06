Only 29 new COVID-19 cases announced in Yakima County on Wednesday

David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a much lower-than-average daily increase for Yakima County.

There were no additional deaths to report. Yakima County’s death toll is currently at 202.

A total of 10,687 people in Yakima County have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 8,189 of them — more than 76% — have recovered.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 26 residents are hospitalized and five are on a ventilator.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s Safe Start reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 web page.

