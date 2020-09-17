Only 7 COVID patients hospitalized in Tri-Cities area; 19 new cases Thursday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Only seven people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area Thursday, the lowest number in months, according to local health officials.

The Benton-Franklin Health District says there are 19 new cases in the area Thursday — 13 in Benton County and six in Franklin County.

There were no additional deaths.

In Benton County, the total case count is at 4,374 and the death toll is at 114.

In Franklin County, the total case count is at 4,147 and the death toll is at 49.

Benton and Franklin counties have been in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan since early July.