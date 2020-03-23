Only essential Hanford employees should report to work, DOE says

HANFORD, Wash. — The Department of Energy is telling all non-essential employees at Hanford to stay home.

According to a press release from the DOE, only essential personnel should be going to work. Hanford is moving to a temporary planning operation status and they said this should be treated like a weather day,

The DOE said that unless an employee is contacted by their supervisor, all employees should not report to work. Those who are teleworking or have been directed to do so will continue.

“The action also provides additional time for DOE and the contractors to more fully assess stocks of PPE, cleaning supplies, and other consumables and develop strategies to conserve limited inventory,” the DOE said. “The Hanford Site continues to closely monitor developments associated with the coronavirus and will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Health and Human Services, and state and county public health agencies.”

