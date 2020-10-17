Open Up Rally draws large crowd to John Dam Plaza

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Hundreds came out to John Dam Plaza in Richland Saturday afternoon to rally for the state to continue opening up.

The crowd gathered along the sidewalks and at the bandshell, where multiple people spoke on stage.

Singers from the Freedom Choir also performed patriotic songs.

One attendee, James Cooper, said he doesn’t normally come out to events like this, but that he felt like he needed to exercise his rights.

“I’m just thankful that we still have the freedom to vote for whatever president we want,” Cooper said.

He encouraged youth to analyze the candidates and really “figure out what they stand for.”

Supporters waved signs and flags showing their support for the president until the early evening.

