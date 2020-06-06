‘Open Yakima Task Force’ will help businesses prepare for eventual reopening

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Local governments and community organizations have teamed up to create a task force dedicated to helping businesses prepare for eventual reopening.

Members of the ‘Open Yakima Task Force’ will, upon request, visit local businesses and help them go through the state’s guidelines for Phase 2 reopening and make whatever changes or adjustments they need.

“The goal of this task force is to do everything we can now, since we are closed, so that when we get the word that we can reopen, businesses just open the doors,” said Jonathan Smith, Executive Director of the Yakima County Development Association.

Businesses will also get a package with information about preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, along with other needed supplies.

“We’ll deliver masks to the business owner as well as all the required posters that the business needs to have, specific to their industry,” Smith said. “We’ll take care of all that for them.”

The task force team is a partnership between Yakima County, the City of Yakima, the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, the Yakima County Development Association, Yakima Valley Emergency Management, the Yakima Health District, Pacific Northwest University of Health and Sciences, and Yakima Downtown

Rotary.

To make an appointment, contact the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce by calling 509-248-2021 or sending an email to verlynn@yakima.org. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

