Operation Harvest brings 72,000 pounds of food to Yakima-area food banks

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Yakima Rotary

YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members donated an unprecedented amount of food during Operation Harvest — near 72,000 pounds — which will go to local food banks helping food-insecure families in the Yakima area.

“Our community poured their hearts out and gave so much food,” said Soni Alexander, Vice Chairperson of Operation Harvest. “It’s more than twice as much as we’ve ever gotten before.”

Volunteers with Operation Harvest — the annual food drive spearheaded by local Rotary clubs — distributed donations to eight area food banks, with each having to make multiple trips to carry all the donations.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s drive was a little different with the “Put It On the Porch” campaign; volunteers distributed paper bags throughout the city’s neighborhoods, then came back Saturday to pick them up — full of food donations.

Anyone who missed the event, but still wants to donate can contact the Downtown Yakima Rotary Club at 509-452-8332.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.